Canada PM Trudeau says contracted COVID a second time

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than five months, he said Monday, adding that he feels fine but is isolating.
"I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating," the Canadian leader said on Twitter, adding: "I feel okay."
Trudeau, who has received three doses of the COVID vaccine, also tested positive for the virus at the end of January.
He used this latest bout — coming on the heels of a trip to the United States for the Summit of the Americas that brought some two dozen regional leaders together — as an opportunity to promote COVID vaccines, saying his lack of severe symptoms was "because I got my shots."
"If you haven’t, get vaccinated" or "get boosted," he urged. "Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves."
In January, Trudeau had missed the return of parliament after a Christmas holiday break because he’d tested positive for COVID along with two of his children.
Days earlier, a mass protest led by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates had descended on Ottawa.
Their occupation of the capital would continue for weeks before the government declared an emergency and police cleared their camp outside parliament.
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Trudeau also had to isolate for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus on her return from a trip to London.
COVID transmission is decreasing in most parts of Canada, according to public health officials.
The five-year plan aims to add jobs and bring in an estimated $279 billion a year in spending by visiting tourists,...
At the supermarket just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chillies were covered with...
A host of Tory MPs have come forward to say they do not believe the party can win the next general election under...
Qatar has also demanded that India apologise for the "Islamophobic" comments
Chief regional doctor says casualties expected to rise further with more than 300 people injured
The fire broke out at an inland container storage facility just 40 kilometres outside of the country´s main sea port...