Is Babar Azam unware of fielding rules?

MULTAN: In a rare incident, West Indies were awarded 5 penalty runs due to illegal fielding by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series in Multan on Friday.
As per the details, Babar wore the keeping gloves of Rizwan and caught a ball behind the stumps. It happened on the first delivery of the 29th over.
As per the fielding laws, no fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards.
Hence, the umpire gave five penalty runs to the visiting side.
It must be noted here that Pakistan beat West Indies in the second ODI by 120 runs to win the three-match ODI series, with a match to go.
