Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah's divorce was not finalised: Dania's mother

Deceased televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah along with her parents. — Facebook/File

LODHRAN: Following the sudden death of MNA and television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his third wife Dania Shah’s mother has claimed that her daughter had not divorced her husband as of yet.

Dania Shah had filed for a khula (woman's right to divorce) from her husband last month, saying that the former lawmaker was "not how he looked like on TV" and "was worst than the devil".

Talking to Geo News, Salma Begum said that the matter of “khula” was in the court, adding that even the court gives the couple a chance for reconciliation.

Salma Begum added she was "saddened to hear the news about the sudden death of Hussain," adding that he had made a telephone call to her a few days back.

She claimed that Hussain wanted to mend the differences with Dania Shah.

Salma Begum further maintained she had given him a positive response regarding reconciliation and had advised him to take care of himself as "the matter has become very complicated".

"Aamir Liaquat was very happy with my response," she said, adding that he had said he would come to the village and apologise.”

She said the Shah family will attend his burial ceremony in Karachi if the government provides them security. “He is our son and son-in-law and Dania Shah is still his wife,” she added.