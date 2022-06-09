Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over blasphemous remarks by BJP members

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over blasphemous remarks.

NEW DELHI: Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened to carry out suicide attacks in New Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat over the derogatory remarks recently made by two senior leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In a statement, AQIS said: "Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".

"They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," read the statement.

The organisation threatened to kill those who affront our prophet (PBUH) and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Indian media reported.

It further said,”[They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow."

Al-Qaeda said, "Hindutva terrorists occupying India", adding that they will fight for the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The blasphemous remarks by the BJP last week have sparked global outrage with many Muslim countries demanding a public apology from the Narendra Modi government.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said in a statement that the insults came in the context of an increasingly intense atmosphere of hatred toward Islam in India and systematic harassment of Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has tightened security after the threats.

A federal home ministry official said intelligence agencies were checking the authenticity. "We have also ordered state police to ensure public gatherings or protests are not allowed as they could be targeted by the militant group," a senior home ministry official in New Delhi said.