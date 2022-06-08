Babar Azam rises to fourth spot on ICC Test batting rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam jumped a spot to claim the fourth place on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) batting rankings.

In the latest update, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne retained the top position. England's Joe Root grabbed the second position following his match-winning performance against New Zealand. He has been the big mover on the latest rankings update, with the former England captain rising two spots to sit in second place.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith drops one place to settle at the third spot. Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson — who managed scores of just two and 15 at Lord's — drops two places to fifth.

Likewise, there are also some changes in the latest Test bowler rankings, with towering New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson rising two places to claim the third spot, with India speedster Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) and Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi dropping to fifth spot.

Australia captain Pat Cummins remains the top-ranked bowler with 901 points, and is 51 points ahead of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin who sits at the second place with 850 points.