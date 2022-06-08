Victoria Beckham's bathroom selfie sparks reactions

Victoria Beckham, who loves taking selfie, posed in a bathroom at a Cafe and showed off her stunning lunchtime outfit.

The former Spice Gils star struck a pose opposite a full-length mirror in a stunning black jumpsuit. She also had a stunning pair of sky-high heels that matched her daring outfit perfectly, and had her hair tied up into a bun.

She joked about her location in her caption, as she teased: "A @therivercafelondon bathroom selfie because why not?

Victoria's fans were mostly lost for words over her gorgeous outfit, as many left simple comments as they lavished the star with compliments.



One wrote: "So posh!!!!!" while a second shared: "So hot," and one posted: "So fabulous!"

Another penned: "Bathroom selfie is important," while a fifth added: "You are an inspiration."

David Beckham's sweetheart Victoria, 48, looked smashing as she rocked a knitted bandeau top and a halter-neck silhouette. She wore her brunette tresses tied up in a bun, letting two bangs shape her radiant face.