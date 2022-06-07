Johnny Depp expresses gratitude towards fans, says ‘we did the right thing together’

File footage





Johnny Depp is expressing heartfelt gratitude to his fans for supporting him during his explosive defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who recently won his multimillion-dollar lawsuit, took to his Instagram to post a video for his millions of admirers and thanked them for their support and love.

In the caption, Depp, 58, penned a heartfelt note for his fans and 24.6M followers and said, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.”

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” he concluded.

The short TikTok video featured glimpses of the Rum Diary actor waving toward his fans outside the Virginia court.

With the background score of Love Joys’ Stranger, the video clip also featured snippets of him writing songs and performing on stage during his recent U.K. concert tour.

Following his victory in the trial, the Alice in Wonderland actor issued a statement of gratitude on his social media accounts on June 1.