Prince Harry and Meghan realise royal family 'moved on without them'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left furious on the last day of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the couple saw the Royal Family has "moved on without them", a royal biographer has claimed.

Angela Levin, Prince Harry's biographer, has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expected to be welcomed with open arms as they returned to London after two years since moving to the US after quitting the royal jobs.

The Sussex, according to the expert, came to realise the family has moved on without them.

"I do wonder if they [Harry and Meghan] decided: 'We've had enough of this, let's go early. I think they were furious," Levin told Daily Mail.

The royal expert told: "I think they [Harry and Meghan] believed they would come back and be welcomed with open arms - but the truth is that the world, and the Royal Family, have moved on without them. They thought that everyone would drop everything for them, but they didn't."

