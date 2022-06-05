Queen's Jubilee concert: George Ezra and Ella Eyre give fans a glimpse of their performance

Ella Eyre and George Ezra are enthralling crowd at tonight's Jubilee concert to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Ella posted a message on Twitter ahead of performance: "Big big BIGGG day at Buckingham palace, been in and out of rehearsals all week and it is going to be one hell of a show."
She also added: "Grab a pint or 5 and tune into BBC1 from 8pm tonight."
Singer George Ezra has also shared his excitement at performing at tonight's Jubilee concert.
He tweeted: "Here’s something I never imagined myself saying. I’m playing at Buckingham Palace tonight for the Queen’s Jubilee!! tune in to Platinum Party at the Palace from 7.30pm on BBC One for a huge evening of music and celebrations."
Ella Eyre and George Ezra are joining the likes of Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Queen with Adam Lambert in a huge concert outside the palace this evening.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationships still ‘strained’ despite having ‘held up’ their low profile...
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly create a female empowerment anthem for women ‘wanting to work, not needing to’
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ within the Firm long after Megxit fury
Kartik Aaryan announces Covid-19 positive news on social media
Priyanka Chopra surprised Nick Jonas with a sweet message ahead of 'Jonas Brothers’ concert in Las Vegas
Olivia Wilde is a mother to daughter Daisy and son Otis with her former partner Jason Sudeikis