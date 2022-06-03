Amber Heard wants to spend more time with daughter Oonagh Paige post Johnny Depp trial

Hollywood actress Amber Heard is planning to spend more quality time with her daughter Oonagh Paige after the verdict in her former husband Johnny Depp defamation trial.



As the jury announced its verdict, Amber Heard future plans have been unveiled and the actress is preparing for more epic movies.

On the work front, the Aquaman actress is slated to appear in two films Run Away With Me and In the Fire.

The Run Away With Me is a story of an American in Paris who falls for a model and the two become intertwined in the criminal underworld of the European modeling industry, according to the IMDb.

Meanwhile, Heard essays the role of a New York psychiatrist in In the Fire.

Apart from the new films, Amber Heard is planning to move to £1m mansion in California desert and spend quality time with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.