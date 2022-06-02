Jennifer Lopez celebrates 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating 23 years of her debut album On The 6 on the first day of the Pride month.
The On The Floor singer turned to her Instagram handle and shared a video, in which she was seen grooving to the tunes of her hit song Feelin’ So Good.
Sharing the video, in the caption, she wrote, “Feelin’ so good … celebrating 23 years of #OnThe6 and #HappyPride! @dolcegabbana #Pride #PrideMonth”
In the video, which she recorded in her car, the Hustlers starlet, 52, was seen clad in a white ensemble. She kept her hair tied in a bun and accessorized her look with signature hoop earrings and gorgeous black shades.
J. Lo’s debut album On The 6 was released on June 1, 1999. The album’s success was a turning point in her career as she evolved into an icon of pop culture.
