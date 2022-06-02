 
Thursday June 02, 2022
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

Jennifer Lopez simply captioned the video, 'Feelin’ so good'

By Web Desk
June 02, 2022

File footage


US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating 23 years of her debut album On The 6 on the first day of the Pride month.

The On The Floor singer turned to her Instagram handle and shared a video, in which she was seen grooving to the tunes of her hit song Feelin’ So Good.

Sharing the video, in the caption, she wrote, “Feelin’ so good … celebrating 23 years of #OnThe6 and #HappyPride! @dolcegabbana #Pride #PrideMonth”

In the video, which she recorded in her car, the Hustlers starlet, 52, was seen clad in a white ensemble. She kept her hair tied in a bun and accessorized her look with signature hoop earrings and gorgeous black shades.

J. Lo’s debut album On The 6 was released on June 1, 1999. The album’s success was a turning point in her career as she evolved into an icon of pop culture.