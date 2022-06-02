Kim Kardashian fully enjoying Queen's Jubilee weekend in London with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian left onlookers baffled as she put on a stylish display while enjoying the Queen's Jubilee weekend in London with her beau Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite, who recently attended Kourtney's nuptials in Italy without his beau, has been spending time in London with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in cream nude hoodie and metallic leggings, featuring the attached 'Knife' boots during a romantic outing in London.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart has been spotted in the same Balenciaga ensemble for three separate outings over the last five days.

And the evening before, Kim, an ambassador for the luxury fashion house, wore the same figure-hugging ensemble but in black, as she and Saturday Night Live star Pete headed out for dinner.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian touched down in the UK earlier this week ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The lovebirds are fully enjoying their trip. The rumours about their split were not true, a source has told.