‘Will use KP's force’: Govt forms committee on Imran Khan, CM Mahmood's statements

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is presiding over the federal cabinet meeting. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to chalk out the future course of action, the federal government on Tuesday formed a committee to review the recent threatening statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A day earlier, CM Mahmood said that he will use his province’s force when Imran Khan calls another march towards Islamabad. He made remarks at a lawyers' convention in Peshawar.

"When Imran Khan gives a call again, I am telling you that I will use Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's force," the chief minister had warned.

Speaking at an interview with a private TV channel about the PTI's "Azadi March" and the clashes between the party members and the police, Imran Khan admitted that the protesters that accompanied him during the march were carrying weapons with them.

He said he felt that the country would have gone towards anarchy had the march continued.

"There was already hatred among the people due to raids carried out by the Punjab Police on PTI lawmakers' houses a day prior to the march," said Khan, adding that "he was 100% sure that the situation would lead to chaos."

However, in today’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif formed a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the statements of Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan.

The committee comprises Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Asad Mehmood.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, PM Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the nation for rejecting the PTI's long march call on May 25. The prime minister said he had directed to deploy unarmed security personnel to avoid any loss of life during their protest march.

Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting paid rich tribute to the security personnel who performed their duty during the long march. The nation rejected those who wanted to create anarchy in the country, said the participants of the meeting.