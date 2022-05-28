Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ discontinued in theatres due to poor opening

Kangana Ranaut-starrer action film Dhaakad has failed to attract the audience in the theatres,
Several theaters across the country have discontinued the movie within one week of its release, reports.
With extremely poor audience count, in many places, theatres have reportedly replaced Dhakaad with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhaakad earned Rs. 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical release and managed to sell only 20 tickets across the country.
Dhaakad, which was reportedly released on a reasonably big scale, in about 2100 screens, is currently playing on limited screens in Delhi only.
Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles, reportedly cost between Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore to make, the outlet reported.
Indian Box Office also shared the Dhaakad Box Office details on Twitter: “#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India.”
