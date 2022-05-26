Hrithik Roshan introduces 'Saba Azad' as his girlfriend at Karan Johar's bash

Hrithik Roshan has taken a big step in his romance with Saba Azad as the Bollywood actor reportedly introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

The duo turned heads as they arrived hand-in-hand at the star-studded event on May 25 where Hrithik’s former wife was Sussanne Khan was also present with her now-boyfriend Arslan Goni.

An insider spilt the beans to India Today, “Hrithik introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan's birthday bash.”

Giving insight into the lovebirds’ night out, the source told the outlet, “The couple didn't leave each other's side and were holding hands throughout the party.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported, “Saba and Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne exchanged pleasantries at the party. All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne.”