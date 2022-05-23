Govt to restore two weekly offs at public offices: sources

A representational image of a government employee working in his office. — Geo Urdu/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to save energy and meet the country’s demand amid scorching summer, the federal government has decided to restore two weekly offs at public offices, well-placed sources told Geo News.



However, the final decision about the two weekly offs will be taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to be held tomorrow.

On April 12, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had abolished two offs in a week and ordered that government offices would remain open six days a week instead of five days. Moreover, the premier had also changed office timings to 8am.

PM Shehbaz further issued orders to relevant authorities to ensure the supply of quality and cheap goods in the sasta bazaars during Ramadan. He also issued directives to ensure strict monitoring of Ramadan bazaars.