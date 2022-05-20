 
Johnny Depp was 'worried' about massive age gap with Amber Heard, says doctor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in 2015

By Web Desk
May 20, 2022
Johnny had reservations about marrying Amber Heard, his ex-doctor confirms.

In a video disposition in court, Dr Alan Blaustein, a psychiatrist, confessed that the star deeply struggled to stay sober.

The doctor added that his assessment of Depp made him believe the actor has anxiety and a potential bipolar disorder.

The Pirates of the Caribbean had a traumatic childhood, where his 'violent' mother drove father to leave the actor's childhood home.

Depp was also worried about marrying a 29-year-old Amber Heard in 2015. He himself was 51 at the time.

Mr Blaustein later claim Mr Depp once told him he had a "chaotic" relationship with his ex-wife, and had "expressed anger towards her".

It was also claimed by the psychiatrist would refer to "something horrible" inside him as a "devil," reports Mirror.co.uk.

Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over domestic violence allegations. The trial continues.