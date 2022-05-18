PCB announces women’s T20, ODI squads for Sri Lanka series

— PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced women’s Twenty20 and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series starting from May 24 in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, two uncapped cricketers, wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza and leg-spinner Tuba Hassan, have been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The series will be played at the Southend Club in Karachi.

Meanwhile, uncapped batter Sadaf Shamas has been included in the ODI squad while Gull Feroza who hails from Multan has also earned a spot in the 15-member squad.

Bismah, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana who appeared in the FairBreak Invitational T20 event in Dubai have returned to Karachi and will take part in the three-day pre-series training from Saturday (May 21).

Kainat Imtiaz (T20I) and Sadia Iqbal (both squads) have returned after recovering from injuries and proving their form and fitness in the pre-series camp.

The pre-series camp will conclude today with a practice session at the Hanif Mohammad HPC, a 50-over practice match was staged between the 26 camp participants at the Southend Club on Tuesday.

The three T20Is will be played on May 24, 26 and 28. The ODIs that are a part of ICC Women’s Championship will be staged on June 1, 3 and 5.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal said, “I want to wish the two squads the very best for the series, we have provided opportunities to Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas and Tuba Hassan on the basis of their future potential and skills. The three youngsters took part in the emerging camp last December and made an impression with their talent. I am pleased to see their progress and we all feel it is now the right time to give them exposure of international cricket.”

“I believe we have two formidable squads for both T20Is and ODIs, both squads have good depth and most certainly have the pedigree to beat the Sri Lankan team in what should be an exciting series,” she added.

T20 squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

ODI squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Support personnel for both T20Is and ODIs:

Asiya Khan (Manager), David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist), Dr Muhammad Khurram (Doctor), Zubair Ahmed (Analyst).

Series itinerary

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI



