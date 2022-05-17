Russia says 265 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal

MOSCOW: Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian soldiers, including several dozen wounded, surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.
"Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 heavily wounded," the ministry said in a briefing.
It added that those in need of medical care were transferred to a hospital in the town of Novoazovsk.
Last month Moscow claimed control of Mariupol after a weeks-long siege, but hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers remained holed up in underground tunnels beneath the huge Azovstal industrial zone, blocked by Russian troops.
Ukraine's defence ministry said late on Monday that 264 Ukrainian fighters were evacuated to Russia-controlled territory, including 53 "heavily wounded".
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said they would be subject to an "exchange procedure".
North Korea announces 21 new "fever" deaths and says more than half a million people had been sickened nationwide
The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president
South Asia was in the grip of an extreme heatwave on Friday, with parts of Pakistan reaching a temperature of 50...
The UAE government has announced 40-day mourning on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Chernigiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus says the strike took place at night and hit "critical infrastructure," including a...
Security forces patrolling in armoured personnel carriers with orders to shoot looters on sight have largely restored...