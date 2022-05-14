Prince William and Kate Middleton finally realise they were growing complacent?

The Duke and Duchess seem to have realized that they need to put more efforts to promote their YouTube channel which has failed to hit the one million mark.
The couple on Friday posted their second video in a week on the video sharing app which otherwise hardly draws their attention.
Taking to Twitter, the couple shared a link to their YouTube video with caption "Delighted to be a part of this year’s Mental Health Minute We all have the power to make a difference to someone who's feeling alone, and it's never been more important to support one another."
The video contained their activities during the Scotland visit:
