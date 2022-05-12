 
Thursday May 12, 2022
TV host unhappy with Prince Harry for avoiding interview

By Web Desk
May 12, 2022
A TV host is apparently not happy with Prince Harry after she was offered an interview but the Duke of Sussex   chose to avoid it.

A new video is out featuring Prince Harry in a sketch about sustainable travel.

In the video, Harry tried out acting to launch a New Zealand campaign by the Travelyst organisation he founded to rate people's travel footprint.

Meanwhile, the host of "Te Ao With MOANA" said they were offered a “no strings” interview with Prince Harry to launch his new Travalyst campaign.

But Moana Maniapoto told viewers that after lots of “to-ing and fro-ing” it didn’t happen.

She said they received a pre-recorded statement from Harry instead.