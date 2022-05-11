A file photo of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh. Courtesy Khuloud Assaf attari

Jenin, Palestinian Territories: Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli troops as she covered a raid on the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp, according to an AFP photographer.

Al Jazeera and the Palestinian ministry of health confirmed the death of Abu Akleh, a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

'Shot in the head'

While the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh’s death were not clear, but videos of the incident show that she was shot in the head, according to the network.

“What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid the city, which is north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said, speaking from the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who have been working with her.”

Speaking through tears, Ibrahim said Abu Akleh was a “very well respected journalist” who has been working with Al Jazeera since the beginning of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.