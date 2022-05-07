Will Smith 'Emancipation' release delayed to 2023 by Apple TV

Will Smith has experienced another setback in his formerly thriving career.

As per Variety, Apple and Smith’s production company, Westbrook Studios, are pushing back the release of his action-drama “Emancipation” to 2023.

A source close to his team added that “it’s the unspoken truth” that the film will not hit the streaming platform this year.

After the movie, it is conjectured that “Will’s going to win back-to-back [Oscars].”

The decision comes after Will Smith indulged in an altercation at the Oscars. The actor slapped host Chris Rock for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Aloepecia.