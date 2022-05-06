Kim Kardashian trainer defends her Met Gala 16lbs weight loss after backlash

After the 41-year-old was bashed for flaunting unrealistic beauty standards, Kim's trainer has come to her rescue, revealing that the reality star did not compromise on her health while trying to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress.

Kim earlier admitted that she lost 16lbs for the event.

He told TMZ: "I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like really hard, right?"

"So I mean I was there through the process, so it wasn't like a starving yourself type of thing. I mean she went on a real balanced diet and at times, you know, she wouldn't eat as much. But then the second thing was she was in the gym and put the work in," he added.

Don was asked if there was anything unhealthy about the reality star's approach and he replied: "No not at all. Not from my end and from what I saw. I mean we were working out sometimes twice a day."

The comments come after actress Lili Reinhart said Kim's ''ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting" for bragging about the weight loss journey.