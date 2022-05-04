 
close
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Millions of people react to pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince William's daughter

Millions of people react to pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince William's daughter

By Web Desk
May 04, 2022
Millions of people react to pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince Williams daughter

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram posts hardly cross one million likes.

But when the royal couple shares pictures of their children, they elicit an overwhelming response on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently celebrated the seventh birthday of their daughter Princess Charlotte.

Millions of people react to pictures of Kate Middleton, Prince Williams daughter

Multiple picture of the princess taken by her mother were shared on Instagram ahead of Charlotte's birthday. The picture were liked by more than one million people.

Half a million others reacted when the couple shared some more pictures the next day.