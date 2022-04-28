NAB launches inquiry against Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan

This combo shows Bushra Bibi's close friend Farah Khan.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering, and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.

NAB swung into action against Farhat Shahzadi — alias Farah Khan — after multiple reports highlighted that her assets swelled during the Imran Khan government.

The anti-graft body made the announcement in a statement today, stating DG NAB Lahore has been directed to conduct an inquiry in this matter as per law.

“Huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in her account during the last 3 years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile. These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after they were credited within a short time period,” the statement said.

It said that multiple media reports were found where Farah was alleged to be involved in assets beyond legal means.

While reviewing the income tax returns of Farah Khan, the corruption watchdog added that it was allegedly observed that her assets have significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons.

“Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions: 09 times to the USA and 06 times to the UAE.”

