Kim Kardashian responds to trolls over ‘photoshop fail’ claims

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has responded to the online trolls after she was accused of yet another ‘photoshop fail’ on Instagram.



Taking to Instagram stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reposted the same stunning photos, she shared two days back, with the headline of the news article titled, “Kim Kardashian accused of yet another photoshop fail on Instagram.’

Kim shared the story saying, “Come on guys…… Seriously! This is so dumb!”

She went on to say, “Claiming! photoshopped out my belly button????”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Kim posted dazzling pictures with her beau Pete Davidson from the Kardashians Hulu premiere.

She said, “We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!

“Also I felt so honored to wear a special dress to the special night! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it!”



