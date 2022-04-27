Antigua and Barbuda will cut ties with British monarchy after Charles becomes king

Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda assured Prince Edward that his country won't part ways with the British monarchy until Queen Elizabeth continues to serve as the monarch, according to reports in the British media.

The reports said that the prime minister told the Queen's youngest son and his wife Sophie that his country intends to become a republic in the future.

In a meeting with the royal couple, he said his country has no immediate plans while the Queen reigns.

Browne also spoke to Edward and Sophie about the importance of Britain paying reparations to former colonies.

Edward and Sophie are visiting the Caribbean to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles will replace his mother as King. The Queen recently announced that Charles' wife Duchess Camilla would be the next Quee consort.