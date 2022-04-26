Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44bn

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Monday confirmed it is selling the platform to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.
The sale was a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally manoeuvred to block Musk from taking the social media network private.
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a joint release announcing the takeover.
More to follow
And the NFT market has gone wild, with total sales estimated at $44.2bn in 2021 according to analysis firm Chainalysis
Russia has moved to block access to non-state media and information resources and fears are mounting that Google could...
The war in Ukraine has rapidly positioned TikTok as the number one source of misinformation, experts say
"I believe that plastic is one of the misunderstood materials", says 30-year-old Kenyan engineer
Results also marked first return to limelight of Meng since her high-profile return to China after nearly three years...
Access to Twitter has also been limited