Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44bn

In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. — AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Monday confirmed it is selling the platform to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.

The sale was a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally manoeuvred to block Musk from taking the social media network private.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a joint release announcing the takeover.

More to follow