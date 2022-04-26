 
Monday April 25, 2022
Sci-Tech

Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for $44bn

Sale is a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally manoeuvred to block Musk from taking Twitter

By AFP
April 26, 2022
In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. — AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Monday confirmed it is selling the platform to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.

The sale was a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally manoeuvred to block Musk from taking the social media network private.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a joint release announcing the takeover.

More to follow