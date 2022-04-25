Johnny Depp returns to witness stand to answer additional questions

Hollywood star Johnny Depp returns to the witness stand on Monday to answer additional questions from attorneys for ex-wife Amber Heard in front of a jury that will decide the actors' dueling defamation claims.



Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse before and during their roughly two-year marriage. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor has argued that Heard was the one who became violent in the relationship.

Heard, known for roles in "Aquaman" and "Justice League," has counter-sued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

Last week, Heard's attorneys presented emails and text messages that Depp had sent to Heard, friends, family and associates that were often filled with expletives and vulgar descriptions.