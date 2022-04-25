Moonis Elahi admits differences in PML-Q

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi. — file

GUJRAT: Admitting differences in the ranks of PML-Q, Moonis Elahi, son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Monday accused PML-N of hatching a conspiracy against his family, party and his city, Gujrat.

Addressing PML-Q workers in Gujrat, Moonis Elahi blamed the PML-N leadership for creating division between the members of his family.

Even after winning the slot of prime minister, the faces of PML-N’s leadership do not convey happiness, he said, adding, “We are happy despite losing ministries.”

The PML-Q leader said that he told his elders that supporting Imran Khan is a public demand.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain is a member of the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif while the party has named Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son Chaudhry Hussain Elahi as a candidate for the slot of “Leader of the Opposition” in the National Assembly.

PML-Q's Tariq Bashir Cheema, who had openly opposed the PTI government despite being a coalition partner, has also been inducted in the cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Shujaat has no objection over son’s inclusion in cabinet

On April 21, Chaudhry Shujaat told PPP supremo Asif Zardari that he would have no objection to his son’s inclusion in the cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif if it better serves the country and nation.

The development came during a meeting of the two leaders where Asif Zardari expressed a deep desire to see Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the federal cabinet.

Zardari had expressed the desire during his visit to Shujaat's residence, where Cheema and Salik were also present.



"I want to include Salik in the federal cabinet. [...] will take Salik into the cabinet under any circumstances," the sources had quoted Zardari as saying to the veteran politician, whose party is allied with the PTI in Punjab.

Responding to this, Shujaat had said he has no objection to Salik's inclusion in the cabinet if it better serves the nation and the country, the sources had added.