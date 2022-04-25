Zayn Malik shares cryptic message for Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik has reached 45 million followers on Instagram.

The British singer on Sunday revealed his new look on the photo and video sharing app, a day after his former girlfriend and mother of his daughter Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday.

While it may be a random Instagram post from the singer, some fans thought that it was some kind of a cryptic message to Gigi Hadid.

In the photo posted on the Facebook-owned app, Malik is sporting a long beard.

The picture that garnered 1.2 million likes in an hour had no caption.

Meanwhile, millions of people on Sunday took to social media websites to wish Gigi Hadid on her 27th birthday.