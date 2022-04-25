Zayn Malik shares cryptic message for Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik has reached 45 million followers on Instagram.
The British singer on Sunday revealed his new look on the photo and video sharing app, a day after his former girlfriend and mother of his daughter Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday.
While it may be a random Instagram post from the singer, some fans thought that it was some kind of a cryptic message to Gigi Hadid.
In the photo posted on the Facebook-owned app, Malik is sporting a long beard.
The picture that garnered 1.2 million likes in an hour had no caption.
Meanwhile, millions of people on Sunday took to social media websites to wish Gigi Hadid on her 27th birthday.
David Beckham's wife Victoria shares several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, Italy
Karan Johar also posted a happy selfie with Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian was recently accused of changing her entire style for fiancé Travis Barker
'I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,' Machine Gun Kelly told Kelly Clarkson on her show this weekend
'Meghan has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain', claims Margaret Thatcher's...
Romeo Beckham was recently reported to have been planning low-key wedding with Mia Regan