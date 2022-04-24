Virat Kohli reaches out to Brian Lara for batting tips

India’s former captain Virat Kohli (L) takes batting tips from Brian Lara (R).

NEW DELHI: India’s former captain Virat Kohli reached out to West Indies’ legendary former player Brian Lara to get batting tips after back-to-back flop innings and poor performances during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli sought assistance from Lara, currently serving as the batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, after being disappointed with his second Golden Duck dismissal in a row.

The cricketer reportedly discussed the difficulties he was facing during the League, for which the former cricketer gave tips and suggestions to overcome his issues.



Virat Kohli has not smashed even a single half-century during the ongoing IPL.

Earlier, India former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and other cricketers suggested Kohli take a break from the game.

