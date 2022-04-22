Princess Eugenie reveals Queen Elizabeth has been an ‘inspiration’ to her

Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother British Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96 on Thursday.

Eugenie turned to her Instagram handle and posted her sweet childhood photo with the Queen and Prince Philip to wish the monarch a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy 96th Birthday Granny!”

The Princess further said, “You (Queen) have been such an inspiration to me and so many across the world. Thank you for your support, love and strength.”

Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday, receiving a rousing "Happy Birthday" from a military band and ceremonial gun salutes, after a troubled year hit by health concerns.

No official engagements have been planned, although royal officials released a photograph of the horse-loving head of state with two of her fell ponies.