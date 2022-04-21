‘Good Mourning’ trailer out: Machine Gun Kelly’s directorial debut stars Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of his directorial debut film, Good Mourning on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Mainstream Sellout star, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the first trailer of the comedy film, which he has co-written, directed and also stars in alongside fellow musician Mod Sun, fiancée Megan Fox and close friend Pete Davidson.

Sharing the clip, he captioned it, “can’t believe i’m saying this: “Good Mourning” in theaters May 20th written + directed by me and @modsun @goodmourningmov”

Good Mourning is all set to arrive in theatres on May 20. The film will simultaneously have a digital release as well. However, the name of the streaming channel has not been confirmed yet.

The film will mark Kelly and Mod Sun's feature-length directorial debut. It was first announced as Good Mourning with a U in August as filming kicked off in Los Angeles.

Watch the trailer for Good Mourning here.



