Johnny Depp breaks silence on true reason he ‘stayed married’ to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp utilized his time on the stand to break down multiple revelations about his early years and abusive marriage to Amber Heard.

He also surprised fans globally when he spilled his ‘real reason’ for trying to make the marriage work, despite suffering ‘constant abuse’.

For those unversed, Depp accused Heard of “striking out” at him in “her frustration and in her rage,” on multiple occasions.

According to People, “It could begin with a slap, it could begin with a shove, it could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head...,” he told the court in his testimony.

The biggest revelation came after he mentioned that “many lines were crossed; you couldn't see the lines anymore.”

But the kicker came after his lawyer asked about his reasons for staying in the marriage.

Depp responded by explaining that he learned to “pick his battles” from an early age and admitted that the answer was “complicated” even though it was clear “no one can live like this.”

When he did piece together his motives the actor said, “Why did I stay? I suppose because my father stayed [in his abusive marriage]. ... And I didn't want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her.”

“I thought maybe I could bring her around. Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent.”

“It wasn't my girl, she had become my opponent,” he recalled near the end.

“And when Betty Sue, my mother, would go off on a tangent toward my father — and of course, in front of the kids, it [didn't] matter to her — he, amazingly, remained very stoic and never, as she was rationing him with horrible things, he stood there and just looked at her while she delivered the pain, and he swallowed it. He took it.”