Meghan Markle faces backlash for using titles during Prince Harry's introduction at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has come under fire over her way of introducing her 'incredible' husband Prince Harry at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "It is my distinguished honour to introduce someone that I think you all will be very excited to hear from. I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service."

"He's the founder of the Invictus Games and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

Soon after Meghan's speech, Twitter erupted with reactions, with one user Judy Moody reacted to the introduction: "Thought it was 'just Harry. Prince Harry will suffice. She's obsessed with those damn titles."

While Bailey added: "They found out that 'Just call me Harry' does not sell but 'my husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex' and 'Hi, I’m Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex' does.

Shows that their without titles, their worth decreases and they and their corporate bosses know it."

Jo Boronte added: "Think I'd probably have said my husband ‘Harry’ not all those titles, but then maybe that’s what she calls him at home."

Gunzel Gunler said: "Meghan praises Harry during her introduction, and not a word about the wounded veterans. Of course, she introduced him as 'Prince' and 'Duke of Sussex' - enjoying the titles."

Meghan Markle publicly declared her love for her Harry as she introduced the Duke of Sussex in The Hague, Netherlands. The pair kissed when Harry arrived on stage, and he appeared emotional before his speech, saying: "Thank you my love." But Meghan's introduction of Harry has since been criticised by royals fans.