Prince Harry accused of ‘taking advantage’ of ‘physically damaged soldiers’ at Invictus Games

Prince Harry accused of ‘taking advantage’ of ‘physically damaged soldiers’ at the Invictus Games with his BetterUp plugin.

This allegation has been issued by royal biographer Angela Levin.

She was quoted telling MailOnline, “Would Harry say ‘I couldn't think of a better new partner for the Invictus Games Foundation than the mental fitness platform Better Up’. Does anyone think he’d say this if he worked for a different company?”

“Could he instead be taking advantage of these physically and mentally damaged soldiers? Once for BetterUp and again for Netflix.”

At the end of the day, “Of course, he can make as much money as he’d like but it leaves a bitter taste behind if he doesn’t donate a decent amount to the charity.”