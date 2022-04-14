Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called to ‘move on’ after ‘tragically sad behavior’

This claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin who claims Sussex’s behaviour seems to be ‘going downhill’.

She told Express UK, “Their behaviour just keeps going down and downhill. The fact that it was sort of suspected yesterday in another new royal book that Prince Harry was really going to go for Charles and Camilla — we’re all bored of that. We just want to say move on and try and enjoy your life, not on and on endlessly about how badly you were treated.”



“It’s just tragically sad and nothing like the Harry that I knew. It’s quite painful to watch actually, you want to shake him and say, ‘Don’t you see what you’re doing?’”

Before concluding she added, “We’ve all had absolutely enough of it, bored stiff with it. You know, be positive and show us a very happy man because you got exactly what you wanted.”