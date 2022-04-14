Kim Kardashian playing ‘desperate’ catchup with Pete Davidson after years as ‘posed waxwork’

Kim Kardashian called out for ‘desperately playing image catch-up’ with Pete Davidson after many years of‘ posing like beautiful waxwork’ alongside Kanye West.

This revelation has been made by body language expert Judi James according to Metro.

She began by saying that Pete has “all the hallmarks of being a ‘phase’ boyfriend” and “the kind of guy you date because you want to act rebellious after trying to be perfect for too long…”



Or someone you date “because you’re in your forties and want to re-visit your teenage years.”

She also noted that Kim’s attraction to Pete could be chalked up to the “funny, goofy, warm guy you’d be drawn to if your previous ex had taken himself a little too seriously and stuck you on a pedestal marked “goddess’.”

She also added, “It looks as though Kim is trying desperately to be playing image catch-up to create the idea that they are the new Hollywood power couple on the block.”

“Here she’s even dropped to doing double denim in a bid to look like a teen and after years of posing like a beautiful waxwork that Kanye stood around scowling and/or admiring.”