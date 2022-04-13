PM Shahbaz assures CM Murad of inclusion of KCR project in CPEC

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (L) meets Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: Newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project will be included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects.

PM Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a maiden visit to the metropolitan city after assuming office. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed PM Shahbaz Sharif upon arrival at the PAF Airbase Faisal. The whole provincial cabinet was present on the occasion.

Later, during a meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, the prime minister assured that the KCR project will be included in the CPEC-related projects.

Matters relating to the current political situation, law and order situation in the city, economy, provincial affairs and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said the spokesperson of the CM.

The chief minister felicitated the Shahbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and assured him that the Sindh government will work closely with the centre.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed to provide funds for the K-4 project and instructed the WAPDA chairman to complete the water project by 2024.

The prime minister also assured the Sindh CM of cooperation in the procurement of buses for the BRT project. Meanwhile, he also promised that three big public hospitals in Karachi will be handed over to the provincial government.

Earlier, he visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he offered Fateha and laid a wreath. He also penned his comments in the visitors’ book.

In his remarks, the prime minister said he was there to pay tribute to the great Quaid for his great struggle to create a separate homeland and show his respects to him.

“I am sorry that we couldn’t follow the path you had expected from us and this disappointed your soul. I make a pledge that I will try my best to serve my countrymen and live up to your expectations,” the prime minister said mentioning him below as “Khadim-e-Pakistan.”

During his day-long visit, PM Shahbaz will hold meetings with the leaders of allied parties and chair a consultative meeting relating to development projects in Karachi. He will also attend a meeting on the law and order situation in the metropolis at the Chief Minister House.

