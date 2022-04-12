Chrissy Teigen’s new pic with daughter Luna from Hawaii sends fans in awe

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying the spring break alongside her adorable family on the coast of the tropical islands of Hawaii.
The cookbook author, who has been sharing updates from her holiday with fans, recently dropped a beautiful picture with daughter Luna Simone on social media.
On Monday, the entrepreneur, 36, dropped an adorable snap of herself, holding young Luna, who turned 6 Thursday, and posed for the camera while enjoying their spring break holidays.
Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Just the best little girl."
In the shared snap, Teigen and Luna donned similar floral print outfits. For the comfy look, Luna also added a headpiece made from a palm frond.
Earlier, Teigen shared multiple pictures from the Hawaiian holidays with her husband, singer John Legend, children; daughter Luna and son Miles Theodore.
