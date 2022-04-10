Chris Rock’s brother voices support for comedian post Will Smith’s Oscars drama

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny Rock showed his support for the comedian following Will Smith’s Oscars slap.



Although the Chris Rock–Will Smith scuffle at the 2022 Oscars has been over for weeks, social media is still seeing the repercussions of the explosive incident.

Amid all, the Rock’s youngest brother Kenny has now joined the ranks of people who saw nothing wrong with the comedian’s jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Monday, Kenny discussed the contentious event involving his brother and the King Richard actor.

He said , “The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia… he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know.”

For the unversed, Kenny is the second member of the Rock family to object Smith’s behavior at the Oscars. Tony, another sibling, issued a statement almost immediately after the ceremony, condemning the King Richard actor’s reaction to Rock’s joke.

Rock’s brother has stated that Smith has something else on his mind and that he would not accept the actor’s apologies, which he gave the day after the award ceremony.

“No, I don’t accept it because I don’t think it was genuine,” he said. “I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that.”

“He belittled my brother,” he continued. “He had no respect for him. In my opinion, he embarrassed himself by doing that and his legacy by doing that.”