Ed Sheeran says Copyright case was about honesty, not money

Ed Sheeran deliberates copyright case is about ‘standing for right’ and ‘not about money’

Ed Sheeran believed that he and his cowriter went to High court to “stand up for what is right and honest” in a copyright case over his hit 2017 song Shape of You.



The singer-songwriter, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon were accused to rip off 2015 track Oh Why by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.

In his first interview after the verdict, the singer told BBC Two’s Newsnight that he had no choice but to defend his work in court.

"You can get a judgement or you can have a settlement and when you know that you are in the right, then you can’t settle just out of principle. You can’t settle,” Sheeran remarked.

The court, however, ruled on Wednesday that the singer had “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” plagiarised the song Oh My.

Following his win, the hit-maker clarified that the case had been about "honesty" and “not money”.

He also added that he is glad that it’s over now and “we can move on, and get back to writing songs” though he confessed that this whole episode had made him sad and changed his perspective about songwriting.

“I think the best feeling in the world is the euphoria of writing a great song and now that feeling has turned into second-guessing yourself,” he explained

The Perfect singer disclosed in an interview that he now “films all of his songwriting sessions to protect against future claims”.

The 31-year-old also chipped in that this gruelling 11-month trial truly took a toll on their creativity and now since it had come to an end, the singer along with his team felt relieved.