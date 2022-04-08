Cannot tolerate installation of foreign govt at any cost: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on Friday. — Screengrab via Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that while he accepted and respected the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it restored the assembly and allowed the vote of no-confidence against him, he will not tolerate the installation of a "foreign government" in Pakistan.

A statement issued on the premier's Twitter account read: "I have called a cabinet [meeting] tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting, and tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball."

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) and not later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting, following which Minister for Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry said a commission will be formed that would probe the "threat letter".

The commission would present its report within 90 days after it investigates how many dissident MPs were in contact with foreign powers.

"We have evidence of eight dissident MPAs being in contact with foreign dignitaries," Fawad said, adding: "The commission will look at a connection between local handlers and regime change."

He said that the parliamentarians would be briefed regarding the details of the threat letter before the voting on the no-confidence motion.

