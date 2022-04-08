Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith argue over privacy in unearthed video: Watch

Will Smith wants his married life with Jada Pinkett Smith strictly private.



In a short clip posted by Jada to promote show Red Table Talk, the mother-of-two is seen putting Will on the spot as she talks about their marital life. The video is going viral on Reddit.

“You know [therapist] Esther Perel is coming to the table — she’s gonna be at the ‘Red Table'" she says before panning the camera towards her husband: “Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?”

“I would say don’t just start filming me without asking me," says Will.

Pinkett Smith then averts her eyes to tell fans that she is “still dealing with foolishness.”

She continues unhinged: “Would you say that she [Perel] helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?”

Will responds: “My social media presence is my bread and butter. So you can’t just use me for social media. Don’t just start rolling; I’m standing in my house. Don’t start rolling.”

Fans, who could visibly spot Will's discomfort, comment: “He [Smith] looks so uncomfortable.”

“He looks hella anxious like he knows Jada is going to provoke him and he’s afraid of how it will go down," adds another.

The video comes after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for making fun of Jada's Alopecia condition at the Oscars.