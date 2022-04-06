Punjab Assembly’s session scheduled for today in doldrums: sources

Punjab Assembly building. Photo: Radio Pakistan/file

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly’s session scheduled for today is in doldrums as the secretary of the provincial assembly has refused to comply with the notification issued by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, well-placed sources told Geo News.



The Punjab Assembly secretary was of the view that the session will be held on April 16, the sources privy to the matter said. Quoting the official, the sources said that the assembly session cannot be convened on a simple paper. A gazette notification is required to convene the assembly session, said the assembly secretary.

Meanwhile, Zain-Ali-Bhatti, spokesperson of the speaker Punjab Assembly, also confirmed that the provincial assembly session will he held on April 16.

“The previous order will remain active until a new official order is issued,” he added.

Punjab Assembly to meet today

In compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, the crucial session of the Punjab Assembly was scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) to elect the new leader of the house, said the provincial assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.



Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Mazari said that earlier he had issued a notification for summoning the session on April 16 but after the top court’s direction, the notification has been cancelled.

Mazari maintained that he has summoned the PA session in light of the SC orders. Responding to a question, he said that he did not consult with the Punjab government, PTI or the speaker in this regard.

Mazari further said that PA secretariat is not cooperating with him.

PA to meet on Wednesday, law officer assures SC

A day earlier, the advocate general of Punjab had assured the Supreme Court that the Punjab Assembly will meet on April 6 as per the Constitution.

The CJP had observed that Punjab’s situation is an extension of what’s happening in Islamabad. Justice Mazhar Alam had noted that the issue will be resolved if the government hold elections for the coveted slot of the chief minister in the province.

Policy deployed outside PA secretariat

On the directions of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed outside the assembly secretariat to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi also banned the entry of media persons in the provincial assembly, confirmed the security staff.