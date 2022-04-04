Prince Harry labelled ‘unforgiveable’ by Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle thinks his daughter and her husband Prince Harry are ‘unforgiveable’ after missing Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, reported The Daily Mail.

Prince Harry, who is currently embroiled in a case against the Home Office over inadequate security, missed his grandfather’s memorial over the same issue, according to reports.

Now, a week later, Meghan’s father has commented on the snub in a new YouTube video.

“Attending and giving respect and giving God's grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen, and for them to not show up was a slap in the face to the Queen,” said Thomas.

He went on: “It was unforgivable. The British people won't forgive them for that, and they shouldn't. I don't know what the reason was, but there's no excuse at all. It's a slap in the face for the Queen and the British people.”

The comments come as a majority of royal experts also turned their guns on Harry and Meghan for missing the service, which was attended by numerous European royals and dignitaries, as well as disgraced Prince Andrew.



