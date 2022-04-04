Kanye West romance with Chaney Jones going strong after divorce from Kim Kardashian

US rapper Kanye West romance with his ladylove Chaney Jones is going strong with each passing day after divorce from his former wife Kim Kardashian.



Flaunting their love, Chaney Jones teased Kim Kardashian with an expensive gift she received from her boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Chaney shared a sweet photo of metallic silver Chevre birkin and thanked Kanye West for the expensive gift.

She wrote “Thanks bb @kanyewest” followed by a heart emoji.

Chaney also posted the same photo on her Insta stories with a heart emoticon.

The new birkin reportedly costs $275,000.

Also, she can’t stop gushing over her beau who won two Grammys on Sunday, saying “So proud.”

Kanye West stayed home even as he won two Grammys, one of which he shared with Jay Z.

The musician has just broken the record for most Grammys won by a hip-hop artist bringing his total to 24.