Pete Davidson in high spirits as Kanye West refrains from social media attacks

Pete Davidson appeared to be in high spirits as Kanye West has been notably refraining from writing scathing posts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old comedian posted a photo on his account after lying low for a few days in the wake of the feud with ladylove's ex.

However, the comedian recently shared his photo on the Facebook-owned platform as Davidson posed with The Suicide Squad actor.

Davidson, wearing an orange sweater, appeared to be in good spirits as he held up two fingers to make a peace sign.

This came after West threatened Davidson with physical assault in his song and launched attacks on him via Instagram.

The 44-year-old rapper was also pulled from the Grammys lineup.

Meanwhile, the Donda 2 hit-maker's rep just addressed the rumours that West is 'going away to get help.'

ET Canada reported that West's rep released a statement, "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians, which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim."